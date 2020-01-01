Coronavirus: Ex-Arsenal and Man City star Adebayor sends message to fans

The 36-year-old joined other football stars in reacting to the pandemic has left the world on a standstill

Former and star Emmanuel Adebayor has urged fans to remain safe as the world battles the spread of the coronavirus.

Adebayor, who is on the books of Paraguayan top-flight side Olimpia, shared the message on social media while he enjoys his football-free weekend.

The spread of Covid-19 around the world has put several competitions on hold with the Paraguayan FA suspending all matches in the country until March 24, and also recommending that clubs stop collective training sessions.

"Hope everyone is having a great weekend. Stay safe out there," he wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Togolese forward was shown a straight red card in a Copa Libertadores fixture against Defensa y Justicia for a "Jackie Chan" challenge on an opposition player.

Adebayor has played four matches across all competitions for Olimpia since he joined as a free agent in February.