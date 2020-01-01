Coronavirus: Ex-Ajax star Finidi George reveals Covid-19 test

The African football great has disclosed that he’s not been struck down by the much-talked-about virus

Finidi George has undergone a test for Covid-19, but the result has come out negative for the former and winger.

Unsure of his status in the wake of the fast-spreading virus, the 1995 winner decided to have himself tested.

At the hospital, George took to social media to express his fears while urging fans to wish him well.

More teams

“My people, I just got to the hospital to run a coronavirus test. Please wish me well. Am f******g scared!”

In a positive turn of events, however, the 48-year-old came out with a clean slate of health and he was delighted to share the news.

In a post on Instagram, he revealed how thankful he was his result turned out negative while advising his fans to run a test if they are showing symptoms of the virus.

“Hi guys, thank God they allowed me to go home after the result came out negative. Thanks for the support and don't be afraid to run a test if you're having strange symptoms,” he wrote.

Before calling it time on the beautiful game, ‘the Gazelle’ helped Ajax rule Europe in 1995 and played a key role as the Super Eagles won the 1994 .

Rated as one of Nigeria’s greatest wingers ever, George boasts of a Uefa coaching license and according to reports, he is on the cusp of handling one of the country’s youth teams.