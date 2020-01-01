Coronavirus: Enyeama resorts to homeschooling and improvised tennis

The former Nigeria international is making the best opportunity of his time at home while the pandemic continues to affect the world

Former goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has decided to make good use of his time at home in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, by taking classes and also playing indoor tennis in an improvised way.

The viral outbreak has hit more than 170 countries, affecting more than 200,000 people, including deaths that have reached up to 7000.

This has led to a shutdown of economic activities inclusive of football and other sportsmen and athletes are doing their all to keep themselves engaged while a return to normalcy remains uncertain for now.

Enyeama offered advice in an Instagram post to remain hopeful and follow the guidelines set out by the relevant authorities.

"Homeschooling. Classes in session. This isn’t funny anymore, but we will come out of it. Let's all join the fight against Coronavirus," read the caption.

"Washing of hands frequently, using hand sanitizers, avoid hugging and handshaking, keep a safe distance, avoid crowded places, if you must cough and sneeze, please cover your mouth and nose.

"Let’s help the government and the medics stop the spread."

The 37-year old Nigerian also shared a video on Instagram showing him playing tennis in an improvised way, using two mini goalposts as the net.

"This is how we roll here. How is it over there? The Stay Home Stay Safe won’t make us stay sad," he captioned.

Enyeama has been without a club since he was released from his contract with French club, in 2018.

He is Nigeria's joint most-capped player with 101 outings, alongside Joseph Yobo.