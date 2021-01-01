‘It’s a satisfying match’ – Cornet and Cherki revel in Lyon’s decimation of Sochaux

Having silenced the Ligue 2 outfit in Saturday’s Cup game, the Africans expressed their delight following the Kids’ triumph

Maxwel Cornet and Rayan Cherki are pleased with Olympique Lyon’s 5-2 obliteration of Sochaux in Saturday’s French Cup Round of 32 encounter.

French youth international of Algerian descent Cherki bagged a brace, while his compatriot Djameleddine Benlamri, the Cote d’Ivoire international and Jason Denayer completed the rout at the Groupama Stadium.

The visiting Lions Cubs did not go down without a fight, albeit, Chris Bedia’s double could not help their cause against the French elite division outfit.

In his post-match assessment, Cornet described the result against Omar Daf’s men as "satisfying" while assuring that his team would correct their defensive mistakes – having leaked in goals too easily.

“It's a satisfying match because we come out with the win. We conceded goals too easily,” the former Metz left-back told the club website.

“We have to improve on that. The coach asks me to adapt my play regardless of the position.

“We did the job, and it's a matter of pride to write my story with this club. I am happy."

The 17-year-old Cherki - who was voted man-of-the-match, applauded his team’s effort while revealing his pleasure playing alongside countryman Islam Slimani.

“We had a good collective performance even if we conceded too many goals,” he said.

“We weren't consistent enough. We still have to work on that. I like to play with Islam Slimani. We are looking for each other all the time."

The teenager’s sentiment was echoed by manager Rudi Garcia, who is now focusing on his side’s next encounter against Reims.

“Overall, it was great,” said the French tactician. “We were very good at controlling the match as a collective.

“We let Sochaux come back on two occasions. We conceded two too many goals. We will keep the rest.

Article continues below

“There were a lot of good things. I regret the missed chances; we could have scored more goals… It's a very excellent match for Cherki. There is a lot of satisfaction... We have to focus on Reims now -- that's very important.”

Thanks to this result, Lyon are through to the competition’s Round of 16 alongside Montpellier, Paris Saint-Germain, Metz and Toulouse.