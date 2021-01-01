Cornella face Barcelona in Copa del Rey after stunning Atletico Madrid

It is a dream draw for the Segunda B outfit as they prepare to host Ronald Koeman's side

must find their way past the minnows who stunned after being drawn to face neighbours Cornella in their opener.

Ronald Koeman's Barca side enter the competition at the last-32 stage and the record 30-time winners are sure to take Cornella seriously after their fellow Catalans earned a 1-0 win over Atletico on Wednesday.

Cornella's Camp Municipal stadium is situated less than 10 miles away from Barcelona's Camp Nou, making it a dream draw for the Segunda B side.

The two teams have never met in a competitive match, though Barca B are regular opponents of Cornella in Segunda B.

Koeman's side are currently third in after an inconsistent start to the season, though they are unbeaten in seven matches since a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League at the start of last month.

A sensational flick from Adrian Jimenez was enough to see Cornella through at the expense of a below-par Atleti in Catalonia on Wednesday

Saul Niguez hit the woodwork and Lucas Torreira went close with a free-kick, but the visitors could not find a way past a stubborn Cornella defence. Ricard Sanchez's dismissal for a second yellow card rounded off a miserable evening for Diego Simeone's side.

Simeone was magnanimous after the game, choosing to praise his opponent rather than criticise his side too harshly.

"They competed well and they played the game they wanted to play, and then kept it like that," he said. "They had intensity and you really just have to congratulate them. When a rival outperforms you, you just have to congratulate them."

Cornella are one of six teams from the Spanish third tier remaining in the competition and will face another of those in the form of Alcoyano, who beat La Liga strugglers this week.

face a trip to tackle Ibiza, while will play Cordoba.

The lower-ranked sides will host the last-32 matches, which are to be played on January 16, 17, 20 or 21.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic and Sociedad have Supercopa de Espana commitments to tackle before turning their focus to the Copa del Rey, with that four-team tournament running from January 13-17.