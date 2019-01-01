Copa America 2019 draw: Brazil gets Peru, Argentina to face Colombia in group stage

The Selecao have arguably the easiest foursome, as Argentina will battle Colombia while Uruguay and Chile are the top teams in Group C

Reigning Copa America champions Chile have been drawn with Uruguay in Group C of the Copa America, while Brazil has drawn Peru and Argentina is in with Colombia in the 2019 Copa America.

Chile, who won the title with in both 2015 as hosts and then in 2016 in the Copa America Centenario, will battle in a Group C that will also feature Ecuador and guest nation Japan.

Argentina, who were finalists in the last two Copa Americas, will deal with a Group B that includes Colombia, Paraguay and guest nation Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, hosts Brazil will face Peru, Venzuela and Bolivia in Group A.

