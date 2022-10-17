Cooper admits Forest's cringy pre-match 'Playtime' tweet was 'not helpful' following Wolves defeat

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has spoken out on the club's ''Playtime'' tweet before their match against Wolves, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Forest released 'Playtime' tweet mocking Wolves

Wolves won 1-0, tweeted 'Playtime's over'

Cooper admitted tweet 'wasn't helpful' to his side

WHAT HAPPENED? Before Forest's trip to Molineux on Saturday, the club released an image of Emmanuel Denis along with some wolf cubs and the caption ''Playtime'' on their official Twitter account. Despite Forest later deleting the tweet, the post had already whipped up a storm online, so much so that Wolves responded with a tweet of their own after sealing their 1-0 victory. They released a picture of a tree chopped down with a club axe alongside the caption ''Playtime's over''.

WHAT THEY SAID: When questioned after the match about his club's social media activity, Cooper stated: "It wasn't a good thing from the club and it wasn't helpful. But it's been dealt with."

Cooper added: "I'm not going to use that as an excuse. It wasn't a good moment for us but we need to draw a line under it, trust that the club will deal with it and move on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss at Wolves was Forest's seventh of the season and saw them slip to the bottom of the table behind Leicester City. Cooper's side have just five points from their opening ten league games, and will need a serious upturn in form if they are to survive their first Premier League campaign in 23 years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

Cooper is struggling to keep spirits high at the City Ground

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Despite struggling for form this season, Cooper still holds the record for the best win percentage of any manager in Forest's history, with 51.8 per cent.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST? The Premier League season doesn't get any easier for Forest this week. They travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening hoping for a result against Brighton, who are currently seventh in the table.