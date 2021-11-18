‘I’m the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!’ - Aubameyang loving life as Arsenal skipper

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang considers himself to be “the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world”, with the Arsenal striker saying the opportunity to skipper the Gunners is “the nicest job in football”.

The 32-year-old frontman has filled the armband at Emirates Stadium since 2019, with a leadership role passed his way once Granit Xhaka was stripped of captaincy duties.

Aubameyang has inspired FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs since then and remains a talismanic presence for Mikel Arteta’s side with his stylish exploits on and off the field.

What has been said?

A charismatic Gabon international has told Arsenal’s official website: “I’m the coolest captain in the league, maybe in the world!

“To tell the truth I try to be an example, I think that is the most important part of being a captain and trying to inspire the young people in the squad but also the older people as well. I try to give my best and give whatever I can for the club.

“This is the job, when you are the captain, this is the job: you have to take it, to accept it and deal with it. It’s a nice job, it is the nicest job in football. Definitely.”

What is Aubameyang’s leadership style?

Having been with Arsenal since January 2018, Aubameyang has registered 92 goals for the club through 159 appearances.

He has always been someone that looks to lead by example, with his efforts helping to raise the levels of those around him.

That has been his approach since taking the armband in north London, with Aubameyang not one to scream and shout at his team-mates when looking to conjure up moments of inspiration.

He added: “I think it’s really important [to speak to the team] and I think everyone is expecting me to communicate a lot but I’m a quiet guy, a shy guy, but that’s okay!

“I try to improve on that and definitely I try to speak, most importantly in the dressing room, I think that is the biggest part for me. I try always to be positive and give support to the guys.”

When asked how he tries to lift others during testing times, Aubameyang said: “My door is always open.

Article continues below

“When we struggle, I just like to say a few words to the guys and try to give them positive things in their mind. In my mind, even if it’s just two or three words, this can change something and maybe it’s a good thing.”

Arsenal, who have gone unbeaten through their last 10 games in all competitions, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Liverpool.

Further reading