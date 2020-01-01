Contract offers & free agents: PSG U19's state of play as Premier League & Serie A sides circle

As the most successful club in France, the Parisians' academy continues to produce talented young players, with many set to move on at season's end

have made some big calls on the future of their Under-19's players with a number set to depart the reigning champions.

While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended football in France and around the world, it's set to be a busy week for PSG's assistant sporting director Angelo Castellazz and chief of the academy Jean-Francois Pien.

The duo are set to meet with several of their U19 players and their agents as they decide what lies next for the youngsters with a few already attracting interest from clubs abroad.

Striker Kenny Nagera is PSG's undisputed priority with the 18-year-old offered his first professional contract by the club on Monday as two unnamed Premier League sides began to circle.

In a similar situation to Nagera is midfielder Anfane Ahamada, who is the only other U19's player to be offered a new contract so far.

Also in PSG's long-term vision is midfielder Ayoub Yousfi and defender Thierno Balde, with both still in talks with the club and set for more meetings next week with either professional or trainee contracts set to be offered.

For a club the size and stature of PSG however, there's only so much room in the senior squad for youth players, with the club making the tough decision to allow six players to leave at season's end.

Ziyad Larkeche, Gaylord Kitenge, Nathan Bitumazala, Isaac Karamoko, Theo Chanu and Herve Malebe will all be hoping to find new clubs this summer.

Left-back Larkeche looks the most likely to land on his feet quickly with side recently linked to the 17-year-old defender.

Goalkeeper Chanu may also find a new club relatively easily with fellow Ligue 1 outfit showing interest in his services last year.

The future of the other four players remains less clear but after coming through a world-class academy like PSG's they are well placed to begin a senior career elsewhere.

Before the season was suspended, the Parisians' U19's sat third in Championnat National U19 table behind both Le Havre and .

Some notable previous graduates of PSG's academy include the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot and Timothy Weah.