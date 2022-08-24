Conte & Tuchel keep arguing in letters to FA as handshake feud goes on

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte sent vastly different letters to the FA after their spat on August 14.

Conte insists he didn't overreact

Tuchel claims he was disrespected

FA decide Tuchel was 'largely culpable'

WHAT HAPPENED? The FA have revealed the contents of the letters they received from the two coaches following their clash at Stamford Bridge that resulted in both men being sent off. While both apologised for the scene, they also took digs at each other. The managers have been charged with misconduct and fined. Tuchel was also handed a one-match touchline ban but Conte escaped suspension.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He grabbed my hand and did not release his grip," Conte wrote to the FA. "Due to his very firm grip my arm jarred causing me to be pulled backwards. The Spurs boss said he was "surprised and unhappy that such handshake caused me to be pulled back with such physical force".

Tuchel, meanwhile, said Conte "took my hand but did not look at me". The Chelsea boss explained that a lack of respect was why he held on to his hand "and told him to look me in the eyes when he shakes".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA’s independent regulatory commission ruled Tuchel was "largely culpable" for the incident and described his behaviour as "highly provocative." Tuchel will now serve his touchline ban against Leicester City on Saturday. The timing is not great for him as the match follows Chelsea's 3-0 humbling at Leeds United.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE & TUCHEL? Tuchel heads to Leicester needing a result after a heavy defeat at Leeds last time out. It's a different story for Conte who will be on the touchline on Sunday when Tottenham will aim to continue their unbeaten start against Nottingham Forest.