Antonio Conte has acknowledged that there has been sickness within Tottenham's squad ahead of their final Premier League game of the season, while handing an update on Harry Kane's fitness as the club prepare to go toe-to-toe in a race with Arsenal for Champions League football.

Rumours broke on Friday via former player and pundit Gary Lineker that Spurs could well be experiencing a bout of illness among the squad ahead of a crucial crunch clash to seal a top-four berth against relegation-bound Norwich.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Conte confirmed that there had been bouts of problems within his party - but added that any such illness was the least of his side's problems, while providing a boost on influential forward Kane's fitness.

What has Conte said about food poisoning reports?

"If you remember the last game, we had three or four cases of stomach problems," the Italian told his pre-match briefing ahead of the final game of the season. "In this week, I have to be honest, we had a couple of cases but we overcame the situation. Also, members of the staff, one day, they were not feeling so good.

"I don't know why, the last week but also this week we faced this situation. In this moment, though, this virus is the last of our problems. We are close to a big achievement and we are totally focused. The situation of the players is the same as the last game."

Conte also laughed off that he did not want to hear about Lasagna-gate - Spurs' infamous brush with food poisoning in 2006 that cost them Champions League football to Arsenal, adding: "I don't want to know this story. I'm not interested to go deeper into this story!"

What has Conte said about Kane's fitness?

Elsewhere, Conte was able to provide a positive update on Kane, who pulled out of a media appearance citing illness - and says he will be in contention for selection this coming Sunday.

"Yes for sure," he added when asked if the England captain would be available. "In the last game, we had Kulusevski and he didn't train on Saturday but was good to play. Harry doesn't want to miss this type of game. It means a lot to everyone at the club.

"The whole season is behind this game, and we can reach something amazing for us because I think no one could imagine Tottenham in the top four this season. To finish in the top four it means a lot for everybody because top players, top coaches and top clubs want to play this competition and not other competitions."

