Confederation Cup: Dimgba's outstanding record for Enyimba

The 26-year-old got an assist against Horoya, and we take a look at how he has fared in the Caf club competition so far

Stanley Dimgba added to his remarkable record in the Caf Confederation Cup as he bagged an assist in ’s 1-1 draw with Horoya.

With scores still 0-0 inside the Enyimba International Stadium, the winger found space in the Guineans’ half to play in Augustine Oladapo who fired a fierce shot past goalkeeper Camara Moussa.

Super-sub Boniface Haba headed home a beautiful cross from Boubacar Samassekou to help Lamine N’Diaye’s men earn an away point.

Thanks to his assist, the 26-year-old has now been directly involved in more goals in the Confederation Cup than any other player with four goals and three assists.

It is worthy of note that seven of those involvements have come in his last four appearances in the competition.

Fatai Osho’s team walks a tight rope into the return leg of the quarter-final billed for Conakry’s Stade du 28 Septembre.

They need a win or at least a 2-2 draw to progress past Horoya – the only unbeaten side in the tournament.