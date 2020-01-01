Coman not worried if Bayern sign Sane as he vows to stay and fight for place

The French winger is confident that his position at Allianz Arena will not come under threat if the Manchester City star is brought in this summer

Kingsley Coman says he will have "no problem" if sign Leroy Sane, and has vowed to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern from over the past year, with speculation beginning to intensify once again ahead of the summer transfer window.

Talks between the two clubs reached an advanced stage last week, but a final deal has yet to be agreed with City reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of €70 million (£62m/$79m) for a prized asset.

Should the international indeed complete a move to Allianz Arena when the market reopens, he will be expected to slot into Hansi Flick's line up on the left-wing.

However, Coman has occupied that role for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign, and isn't worried about losing his place after competing with a whole host of world-class players for regular minutes throughout his time at Bayern.

The 23-year-old told Sport Bild: "If Sane came, it would not be a problem! Except if the club says to me that they no longer need me, but I think the club knows what it has in me.

"The situation of Leroy Sane has nothing to do with it to do my own future.

"When I came to Bayern Munich we had Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and me, and I was still a young player, in front of the legends Ribery and Robben! You can see that that's not a problem for me.

"It is better for the team if there are many players at this level."

Coman went on to insist that he is in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future, adding: “I have a contract until 2023, which means we have time. I want to finish the season, after that, in summer, I can think about my situation: what I want to do, what decision is good."

Coman opened the scoring in Bayern's 4-2 victory over last weekend, taking his overall tally for the season to six goals in 29 appearances.

The Frenchman - who previously enjoyed spells at and - is on the verge of picking up the eighth successive league title of his career, with Bayern now only two wins away from retaining their crown.