Clyne hands Liverpool timely fitness boost ahead of meeting with Man Utd

The England defender has been restricted to just one appearance this season, but he is back in contention for a crunch clash at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp considers Nathaniel Clyne to be “ready” if Liverpool need him to help cover a defensive injury crisis against Manchester United.

The Reds have seen their plans for an eagerly-anticipated Premier League fixture decimated by untimely fitness setbacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest to have been forced onto the sidelines, joining Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the treatment table.

Klopp now faces something of a selection dilemma heading into a crunch clash at Anfield on Sunday – particularly at right-back.

He is, however, prepared to welcome Clyne back into his plans after an injury-ravaged opening to the 2018-19 campaign that has delivered just one Carabao Cup appearance for the 27-year-old.

“Clyney was unfortunately injured for the last two or three weeks – nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn’t train,” Klopp told reporters when quizzed on his plans for the weekend.

“He has been in training for four days. Is he ready for 90 minutes? I don’t know. But he is ready. He is a very experienced player.

“We have other options as well so we will not push Clyney through after his longest spell of training.

“Rafa Camacho played outstandingly in pre-season and even Curtis Jones played [at right-back] against United [in Ann Arbor].

“As long as we have options everything is fine.”

While Klopp claims to have plenty of “options” at his disposal, he is still expected to ask the versatile James Milner to fill it at right-back against United.

It could be that he remains in that berth heading into the busy festive period, with Alexander-Arnold now nursing an ankle injury.

The severity of that problem has not been revealed, but Klopp is hoping that the 20-year-old will not be out of action for long.

He said when asked for an update on the England international: “With Trent, it’s not as serious as it is with the other boys but it’s not top class news.

“Joel [Matip] was injured in the last second of the game. For Trent, it’s day-by-day. We will find a solution at the weekend.”

Liverpool head into a home date with Jose Mourinho’s United sat at the Premier League summit and boasting the last remaining unbeaten record across the top four tiers of English football.