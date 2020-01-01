‘Clubs across Europe will want Raul Jimenez’ – Mexico international is a ‘natural’, says Wolves legend Richards

The highly-rated striker has sparked talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, but those at Molineux hope he will stay put

Raul Jimenez has been linked with the likes of , and , with interest in a “natural” striker coming as no surprise to legend John Richards.

The Mexico international has seen his stock rise again on the back of a 22-goal campaign at Molineux.

Wolves have him tied to a long-term contract, with a club-record £30 million ($40m) deal having been pushed through in 2019.

They are, however, seemingly set to see their resolve tested when it comes to keeping a prolific 28-year-old in his current surroundings.

Jimenez has admitted that he will be keeping exit doors open, with La Liga giants Real and Barcelona invited to make a move, and Richards concedes clubs across Europe are likely to join the hunt.

The iconic former Wolves frontman told the Express & Star: "I think there's more to come from him to be perfectly honest, and hopefully it will be with Wolves.

"There's no doubt there's going to be clubs who have been watching him – top-ranked clubs, not just in the Premier League but across Europe.

"They'll be thinking 'let's get him in', as he's the sort of player who would improve any team he goes to. When you watch him play, he's a natural."

Richards added: "I would say he's got to be doing it for a little bit longer yet, but he's got all the attributes of a world-class striker.

"I'm sure there are other clubs keeping an eye on him as getting that ratio of goals in the Premier League is just phenomenal, to be honest.

"To get to that sort of level, you've got to do it for four or five seasons. He's not quite there yet, but the potential is there.

"He moves beautifully, and I know we lost the game but that goal he scored in the semi-final against , when he took it on his chest, everything was there.

"Most people would've gone for a header, but his balance was brilliant. He scored a goal which most strikers wouldn't have even thought of scoring."

Jimenez has previously spent time in with , but it is with Wolves that he has rediscovered a spark and shown with his exploits in the Premier League that he can be a reliable source of end product at the very highest level.