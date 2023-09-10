'I just closed my eyes and prayed' - Cristiano Ronaldo lunge left Martin Dubravka fearing the worst but Slovakia goalkeeper 'doesn't blame' ex-Man Utd team-mate

Richard Mills
Ronaldo-DubravkaGetty
Cristiano RonaldoM. DúbravkaPortugalSlovakiaManchester UnitedPremier League

Martin Dubravka "prayed" Cristiano Ronaldo would not catch him in the face before being taken out by his former Manchester United team-mate.

  • Ronaldo avoids red card for foul on Dubravka
  • Forward still suspended for next Portugal game
  • Newcastle keeper opens up on the foul

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo flew into a challenge on Newcastle United goalkeeper Dubravka during Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday. The 38-year-old was booked for the rash foul and Dubravka, who was briefly Ronaldo's team-mate last season during a loan stint at Old Trafford, detailed where the Al-Nassr man caught him during the collision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the shoulder, the neck and the chest," Dubravka told reporters after the game. "I just closed my eyes and prayed that he [Ronaldo] wouldn't hit me in the face as well. When I saw his studs coming at me, I didn't even look. These are situations when the goalkeeper closes his eyes and tries only to block the shot, and he, as a striker, has to go after such a ball. I don't blame him. It's sport, it's football. Situations like this belong to it. Of course, he realised he hit me. He asked me if I was OK. I take it sportingly."

He added: "I try to keep a clear head in these situations. It is a contact sport. Today, when we have VAR at our disposal. There is no point in getting into it."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result of that yellow card he picked up against Slovakia, Ronaldo is suspended for Portugal's upcoming clash against Luxembourg. The former United striker is a big loss for the Portuguese as he has scored five goals during their qualifying campaign to date.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Slovakia 2023Dubravka-NewcastleGetty

WHAT NEXT? Portugal take on Luxembourg on Monday, while Slovakia host Liechtenstein on the same date.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

170515 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 47%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
170515 Votes

Editors' Picks