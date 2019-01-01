Clarke completes £10m Spurs switch but will spend 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds

The highly-rated 18-year-old winger has seen a big-money deal pushed through but will not be linking up with his new Premier League employers just yet

Jack Clarke has completed a £10 million ($13m) move to , but will spend the 2019-20 campaign back on loan at Leeds.

The 18-year-old winger has been acquired by Spurs with one eye on the future.

He has just one season of senior football to his name, having stepped out of a famed academy system at Elland Road in 2018-19.

A professional debut was made in October, before going on take in a further 23 appearances.

Clarke caught the eye with his energy and creativity on the flanks, with talk of Premier League interest quickly sparked.

Tottenham surged to the front of the transfer queue and have been working on a deal for some time.

They have now got an agreement over the line, with Clarke set to form part of their plans in the years to come after penning a contract through to 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino will not have the youngster at his disposal next term, though, as a deal to immediately loan him back to Leeds has been struck.

Clarke told Spurs’ official website: “I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion.”

