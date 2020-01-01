Chukwueze stars as Villarreal secure victory over Valencia

The Nigeria international played a key role as the Yellow Submarine returned to winning ways at Estadio de la Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as defeated 2-1 to move to the top of table on Sunday.

The forward walked straight into Unai Emery’s first XI after starring for the national team during the international break.

The 21-year-old winger featured prominently for the Super Eagles against African champions and in .

Chukwueze impressed in the encounter as the Yellow Submarine returned to winning ways after playing out a goalless draw against last time out.

Villarreal started the game on the front foot, with the Nigeria international inspiring their opener in the encounter.

The winger delivered a fine cross into the area and Gabriel Paulista brought down Mario Gaspar as he attempted to connect to Chukwueze’s cross.

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande subsequently awarded a penalty to Villarreal and Paco Alcacer swiftly dispatched it into the back of the net.

Moments before the half-time break, Goncalo Guedes levelled proceedings for Valencia after he receiving the ball from Carlos Soler.

Daniel Parejo then scored the winning goal with a fine strike to ensure his side clinched their third win of the season before they were reduced to 10 men in additional time after Takefusa Kubo was shown his second yellow card.

Chukwueze played for 64 minutes before making way for Francis Coquelin While Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia did not feature for Valencia.

The Super Eagles winger had 38 touches on the ball, struck two shots and had an 82% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Chukwueze will hope to continue his fine form when Villarreal take on Turkish side Sivasspor in a game on Thursday.