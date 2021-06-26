Chukwueze: It is surprising Villarreal want to let him go - Boudet

The Super Eagle has made 92 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, scoring 12 goals in the process

Football expert Francois Miguel Boudet is surprised Europa League champions Villarreal are willing to let Samuel Chukwueze leave in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old attacker joined the Spanish outfit in 2018 and has since made 92 appearances, scoring 12 goals in the process. He played a crucial role in helping the team lift the Europa League last season but Unai Emery sees him as surplus to requirements.

French side Olympique Marseille have been linked with the player.

"[Chukwueze] is a very good player, he has a very good winger quality," Boudet told Footballclubdemarseille.

"Against Arsenal in the semi-finals, he was excellent, we saw a winger with a lot of the ball even if he can still be improved. It is very interesting, he is one of the La Liga revelations in the last two years. He is post-trained at Villarreal, it’s very surprising that the club wants to let him go.

"He is someone that should cost a lot, and it’s confirmed with around 100 La Liga games."

Boudet concedes the Super Eagle is inconsistent in finding the back of the net regularly but insists he is a player one would love to see in the stadium.

"He is able to play in the second point, he has the qualities even if he remains mainly a winger. He lacks the ability to perform consistently as a goalscorer. But, he is the kind of guy you like to see at the stadium.

"He is spectacular, with great speed and good hook quality."

Recently, Villarreal confirmed the Nigeria international had successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg.

Chukwueze first picked up the muscle injury during the Yellow Submarines’ Uefa Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal on May 6.

He was stretchered off in pain during the game and he tried to recover in time for the Europa League final against Manchester United last Wednesday but he failed a late fitness test and the pain recurred.

Following advice from the club's medical team, Chukwueze went to Hospital Quironsalud in Barcelona to have his surgery and he has now started his recovery sessions.