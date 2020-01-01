Chukwueze can become one of the world best players - Ex-Villarreal star Ikechukwu Uche

The former Nigeria international is delighted with the progress of the 20-year-old and is confident he will excel

Former forward Ikechukwu Uche is backing Samuel Chukwueze to become one of the best players of his generation.

The 20-year-old winger has been in fine form since breaking into the first team of the Yellow Submarines, having joined the side in 2017 following his impressive performances at the 2015 U17 World Cup.

Chukwueze has scored eight times in 52 league appearances for Villarreal and this season he has four goals and four assists to his credit amid other dazzling displays.

Uche, who starred for the Yellow Submarines between 2011-2015, has thrown his weight behind the young winger to continue to improve.

“He’s a cool kid, he’s good and doing very well at Villarreal,” the 36-year-old told Brila FM.

“We just have to help him, and if there’s anything we need to tell him, we will surely do because we got to this stage by listening to people who have been there before us.

“And I think with the way he’s going, he would become one of the best players of his generation.”

Besides his fine form at the club level, Chukwueze has been a key member of the Super Eagles squad and was part of Gernot Rohr's side that finished third at the 2019 in .

The young winger will hope to continue his fine performances for both club and country when football activities resume, having been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.