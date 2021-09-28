Chukwueze boost for Villarreal ahead of Manchester United Champions League date

The Super Eagle has been out for the Spanish outfit since May 6 when he was injured away to Arsenal

Villarreal have received a boost ahead of their Champions League match against Manchester United after attacker Samuel Chukwueze returned to training.

The Super Eagle has been out of action since May 6 when he was injured away to Arsenal in the Europa League assignment at the Emirates, a game that ended 0-0, with the Spanish outfit eventually advancing 2-1 on aggregate.

Chukwueze eventually missed the final against Manchester United, and the Super Cup loss to Champions League winners Chelsea. The 22-year-old has now missed the club's six La Liga matches and the Group F Champions League opening match against Atalanta that ended 2-2.

However, in the video posted by the club, the attacker was seen training with teammates ahead of the Wednesday encounter. But the club's medical department has not commented whether Chukwueze is fit enough to be involved against the Red Devils.

The Unai Emery charges will be away at Old Trafford aiming at inflicting more pain on the hosts who suffered 2-1 away to Young Boys in their initial match.

It will be a rematch of the Europa League final last season whereby Villareal won 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. In that particular fixture, Gerard Moreno had scored for the Yellow Submarines as Edinson Cavani replied for the English side.

The Red Devils are hoping to improve their attacking department and have so far failed to score in their last two matches in all competitions. In the 2020/21 campaign, Manchester United managed four wins, two draws and a loss in European competitions at Old Trafford.

For Villarreal, they remain undefeated in seven Europa League matches away. However, this season, they have not won any away match in all competitions, having managed four draws and two losses.

It is going to be a huge test for Villarreal considering the fact that their opponents are unpredictable, having won three and lost as many in their last six matches in all competitions. They have managed to hit the back of the net eight times and conceded six goals in the process.

Another Group F match will be between Young Boys and Atalanta.