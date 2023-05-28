Christophe Galtier insists he deserves a second season at Paris Saint-Germain amid exit rumours

Christophe Galtier believes he deserves one more opportunity to prove his credentials after delivering the Ligue 1 title to Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG confirmed yet another Ligue 1 title after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday. Lionel Messi found the back of the net to seal the title in his team's favour.

After winning his maiden trophy with PSG, Galtier claimed he deserves to get one more opportunity to prove his credentials amid rumours of him leaving the club at the end of the current season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Galtier said: "I deserve a second season at Paris Saint-Germain!"

He added: "I repeat it once again because no one wants to hear it but it was a very special season. We had to stay the course even when we thought everyone had their heads under water. I pay tribute to my players who have not given up. I am very happy and I don't want us to trivialize (this title)!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under Galtier's tutelage, PSG crashed out of the Champions League and French Cup in the round of 16 stage, which reportedly prompted the management to show him the door in the summer. Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is currently the frontrunner to replace Galtier at the helm.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The newly-crowned French champions will be next seen in action in their final Ligue 1 game on June 3 against Clermont Foot.