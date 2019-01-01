Christmas football: How to watch Premier League games on TV & streaming during festive period

Here are all the top-flight matches that will be shown on live television in both the US & UK across the holiday season

The joy of the festive season arriving comes with a jam-packed Premier League schedule, the month of December bringing a flurry of exciting top-flight matches.

With this year's Christmas period arriving, here are all the Premier League games that will be shown on television in the United Kingdom and United States across the holiday season.

*All times are UK (GMT) and US (ET/PT).

**Timings and TV schedule for US will be updated a week in advance of games.

Sunday December 15

It's a double-header on Sunday afternoon get the festive season underway with a home match against , while will take on at the Emirates.

UK TV

Time (GMT) Match TV channel 2pm Man Utd vs Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event 4:30pm Arsenal vs Man City Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Monday December 16

face off against in Monday's sole Premier League fixture.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 7:45pm Crystal Palace vs Brighton Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday December 21

It's another huge game for Manchester City as they take on fellow Premier League title hopefuls Leicester at the Etihad, while the Gunners travel to Goodison Park.

UK TV

Time (GMT) Match TV channel 12:30pm Everton vs Arsenal BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate 5:30pm Man City v Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday December 22

will host Man Utd in the early kick-off while the showpiece game of the day will be 's welcome of – in which Jose Mourinho will face off against his former side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 2pm Watford vs Man Utd Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event 4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday December 26

It's a loaded Boxing Day with a total of nine games set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Tottenham will host Brighton in the early kick-off while the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and face off in the later games on the streaming platform.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 12:30pm Tottenham vs Brighton Amazon Prime Video 3pm Bournemouth vs Arsenal Amazon Prime Video 3pm vs Amazon Prime Video 3pm Chelsea vs Amazon Prime Video 3pm Crystal Palace vs West Ham Amazon Prime Video 3pm Everton vs Amazon Prime Video 3pm Sheffield Utd vs Watford Amazon Prime Video 5:30pm Man Utd vs Amazon Prime Video 8pm Leicester City vs Liverpool Amazon Prime Video

Friday December 27

will host Man City at Molineux, while Bournemouth will travel to South London to face Crystal Palace.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 7:45pm Wolves vs Man City Amazon Prime Video 7:30pm Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Amazon Prime

Saturday December 28

Three games will be shown today with Tottenham and Man Utd both in action.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 12:30pm Brighton vs Bournemouth Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event 5:30pm Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event 7:45pm Burnley vs Man Utd BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday December 29

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in their first derby of the season, while Liverpool will face off with Wolves at Anfield.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 2pm Arsenal v Chelsea Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event 4:30pm Liverpool v Wolves Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Wednesday January 1

New Year's Day makes for another eventful afternoon in the Premier League, with Brighton and Chelsea starting off proceedings in the early afternoon.

They will be followed by clashes between Man City vs Everton, and then by Arsenal and Man Utd in the late game.

UK TV

Time Match TV channel 12:30pm Brighton vs Chelsea BT Sport 1 12:30pm Burnley vs Aston Villa BT Sport 2 3pm Newcastle United vs Leicester City BT Sport 2 3pm Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur BT Sport 1 3pm Watford vs Wolves BT Sport ESPN 5:30pm Man City vs Everton BT Sport 1 5:30pm Norwich City vs Crystal Palace BT Sport ESPN 5:30pm West Ham vs Bournemouth BT Sport 2 8pm Arsenal vs Man Utd BT Sport 1

Thursday January 2

Liverpool will play host to Sheffield Utd at Anfield.

UK TV