Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante provide Chelsea with double injury boost as pair return to group training

Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante have returned to group training at Chelsea in what is a huge boost for Graham Potter's side in a difficult period.

Key duo return to training

Kante missed majority of season

Pulisic could return at weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? In what seems like a never-ending cycle of bad news surrounding Chelsea at the moment, the club finally received a positive boost with both Kante and Pulisic returning to group training after lengthy injury absences.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news was confirmed on Chelsea's official website, with the squad straight back into training following a 2-0 loss away to Tottenham. Kante has been missing since the very start of the 2022-23 season with a hamstring injury that he has struggled to shake off, while USMNT winger Pulisic was sidelined for 'a couple of months' after sustaining a knee injury in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Kante will naturally need time to return to full fitness and avoid picking up any further injuries, the Evening Standard reported that Chelsea are hopeful that Pulisic could even return to the field against Leeds United at the weekend. Their returns mean that, following an injury crisis, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja are the only two players who remain unavailable.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Despite Graham Potter seemingly struggling to work with such a bloated squad, the return of Pulisic could be key ahead of the weekend. A new report claims that the Blues' next two games are make or break for Potter, who is winless in his last six matches and has now lost seven Premier League games from 18 with Chelsea.