Luyindama, Feghouli, Lemina & Seri make Champions League history with Galatasaray

The quartet were on parade as the Yellow-Reds achieved a rare feat against Philippe Clement’s side on Wednesday evening in Belgium

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Christian Luyindama, ’s Sofiane Feghouli, Gabon’s Mario Lemina and Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Michael Seri were among the XI as they made history against .

In Wednesday’s fixture at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Gala named a line-up with no Turkish player for the first time in their history.

Thirteen out of the Yellow-Reds’ first-team players are Turks, and customarily, at least one player from makes the team’s starting XI.

Against Club Brugge, however, the 22-time Super Lig winners deviated from their norm to field a team made up of only foreign professionals with four African nations in the mix.

The game ended 0-0 as both outfits are expected to battle for a place owing to and PSG’s presence in Group A.

’s Emmanuel Dennis was among Club Brugge’s players for the encounter plagued by missed opportunities. He fluffed a chance in the eighth minute after heading a cross from Ruud Vormer waywardly.

His compatriot Dennis Okereke was handed a starting role by coach Philippe Clement but he was replaced by Lois Openda on the hour mark.

Article continues below

Angola’s Clinton Mata, Cote d’Ivoire’s Simon Deli and ’s Krepin Diatta saw every minute of action with the Belgians but same cannot be said of ’s Percy Tau, who was an unused substitute.

Brugge’s next Champions League assignment is at the Santiago Bernabeu against Madrid, while Gala welcome PSG to Istanbul on October 1.