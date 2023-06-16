Christian Eriksen reveals whether he has recommended Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd with summer transfer window now open

- Red Devils in the market for another striker
- Danish frontman in their sights
- Playmaker enjoying time at Old Trafford
WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils boss is in the process of drawing up plans for the summer transfer window, with a new No.9 said to figure prominently on his recruitment wish list. Danish frontman Hojlund is seeing a big-money move to Old Trafford speculated on, with the 20-year-old having caught the eye at Serie A side Atalanta.
WHAT THEY SAID: Eriksen is an international team-mate of Hojlund and believes he would not look out of place in the Premier League, telling Ekstra Bladet when asked about his highly-rated compatriot: “I can see him at Manchester United, but I haven’t recommended him to Erik ten Hag. He is a fantastic guy and a good player and has really developed brilliantly at Atalanta. What the club ends up doing, I will not be able to answer.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While keeping an eye on Hojlund’s development, Eriksen is focused on his own game in Manchester having enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old playmaker has said of his time with United, which was broken up by an unfortunate ankle injury in January: “It's a club where there's a huge amount of attention because everyone has an attitude towards Manchester United. I had tried a lot when I came to the club. So I knew a little bit about what size the club was.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Eriksen still has two years left to run on his contract with United, while the Red Devils will reportedly have to part with £86 million ($110m) in order to add another Danish star to their squad if they do decide to follow up their interest in Hojlund.