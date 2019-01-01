Christian Bassogog leads Henan Jianye past Beijing Renhe

The Cameroon international inspired the Red Devils to a comeback victory over their hosts on Sunday

Christian Bassogog was on target for Henan Jianye in their 2-1 triumph over Beijing Renhe in Sunday’s Chinese Super League clash.

The Cameroonian levelled the score for the Red Devils thanks to an assist from Franck Ohandza, after Makhete Diop had given Renhe the lead in the 19th minute.

Four minutes into the second half, Feng Zhuoyi put the visitors ahead – and that proved to be the winner at the Beijing Fengtai Stadium.

Two minutes into full time, Bassogog was replaced by Du Changjie. The victory was Beijing Renhe’s first away victory in the Chinese elite division this term.

With that win, Wang Baoshan’s men stay eighth on the log with four points after three games.

The 23-year-old would be hoping to increase his tally for the season when his side visits Hebei CFFC in their next outing.

Bassogog is expected to play a key role for the Indomitable Lions in their title defence at the 2019 in .

Clarence Seedorf's men are in Group F with , Benin and Guinea-Bissau.