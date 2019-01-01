Christian Atsu: Ghana midfielder’s assist not enough in Newcastle defeat

The former Chelsea player’s early involvement didn't make the difference at Anfield on Saturday

Christian Atsu was in action for the entire 90 minutes as lost 3-1 to in the Premier League.

The Magpies took a surprise lead in the seventh minute with Atsu’s pass finding Jetro Williams – who found space on the left-hand side of the penalty area and rifled home a powerful shot into the top right corner, leaving Reds goalkeeper Adrian with no chance.

The lead was however short-lived as hotshot Sadio Mane, equalised 20 minutes later, connecting with Andy Robertson’s cross.

Mane again, made it 2-1 five minutes to half-time, Atsu being the culprit this time by getting dispossessed in midfield. Roberto Firmino found his Senegalese teammate, who poked the ball home after Newcastle goalie Martin Dubravka failed to gather it.

Firmino would give another fine assist, this time finding Mohamed Salah, and the current African Footballer of the Year did the rest.

Atsu has now provided two assists in three Premier League appearances, the first coming away at Hotspur on August 25.

Steve Bruce’s men have suffered three defeats from five games this season, with just one win and one draw.

Next up for them is a home tie against and Hove Albion.