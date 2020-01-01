Choupo-Moting: PSG gave everything in Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich

The Parisians lost the European title by a slim margin and the Cameroon international believes his side did all they could in the encounter

Eric Choupo-Moting revealed it hurts to lose the final to but feels his side can be proud of their effort after giving their best in the game.

The Parisians lost 1-0 to the German side at Estadio da Luz to narrowly miss out on the European trophy on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman’s strike made the difference in the encounter, heading home from Joshua Kimmich’s cross moments before the hour mark.

Choupo-Moting featured six times in the competition for PSG and scored the winning goal against that propelled them to the semi-final of the tournament.

The international also made a cameo appearance in the final, replacing Angel Di Maria and contributed his effort in the game.

Choupo-Moting has taken to the social media to express his feelings on losing the final to the Bundesliga champions.

“It’s difficult to find the right words right now, because it still hurts a lot,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.

“But even if we lost the game yesterday, we keep our heads up and comeback stronger! It was a long journey, we can be proud of our way.

“We gave everything on and off the pitch, like our supporters to whom I want to send a big thank you and big respect .We worked hard to come so far and we made history for such a big club.”

Choupo-Moting has been with PSG since the summer of 2018 when he joined the French side after leaving following their relegation from the Premier League.

The forward’s contract will end at the end of the 2019-20 season and it is yet to be seen if the Parc des Princes outfit will hand him a new deal.

Since teaming up with the Parisians, the striker has won two titles, the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue trophies.

Choupo-Moting is currently the Cameroon national team captain and has 55 caps for the West Africans, scoring 15 goals since he made his debut for the side in 2010.