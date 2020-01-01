Chile resume training for Women's Olympic Games play-off against Cameroon

La Roja commenced their training at Quilín Sports Complex after returning from a five-month lockdown due to Covid-19

women's national team began training this week for their Women's Olympic Games qualifying play-off game against .

La Roja regrouped for the first time since they won the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in March before the world went into lockdown after the global health crisis arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic forced the indefinite postponement of the doubleheader play-off between the South Americans and Africans, which was initially fixed to be played on 9 and 15 April 2020.

After the rescheduling of the Olympic Games for next June, Fifa has confirmed new play-off dates of the matches between Chile and Cameroon to be played on February 18 and 24 respectively.

With the set new dates, the players and officials are excited to return to the pitch for the first time in five months.

Karen Araya, one of the returning players, told the La Roja; "We are happy to return. To step on the grass again. We missed being on the field, outdoors. It is what we athletes missed the most.

"This team is convinced of what it wants to achieve; the important thing is to run again, to feel the field and, as time goes by, we will take the level again."

Jose Letelier, the team's head coach also said: "This is a double responsibility because on the one hand there is everything that has to do with the preparation for the play-offs, which is something that of course motivates, but on the other, it is related to the circumstances that we are experiencing worldwide.

"Therefore, we must handle both situations in a good way, respect the protocols as much as possible and hope that both the preparation and the health of the players and the coaching staff are on the right track. We hope to prepare ourselves in the best way and achieve a historic achievement for our football."

The winner will join hosts , , New Zealand, Great Britain, , , Canada, United States, Zambia and for the 2020 Women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.