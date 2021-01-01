Chikwelu shines as Madrid CFF edge Real Madrid to Copa de la Reina semi-finals

The Nigeria international was in action to help Oscar Fernandez's side defeat their City rivals in the Spanish capital

Rita Chikwelu provided an assist as Madrid CFF advanced into the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina following a 2-1 quarter-final win over Real Madrid at Centro Deportivo Municipal Antiguo Canodromo.

After back-to-back defeats to Tenerife and Valencia, Oscar Fernandez's side was seeking to avoid another loss against their City rivals, having lost 2-0 in their first meeting this term in January.

On the other side, Real Madrid were also hoping to extend their dominance over their close-door rivals and return to winning ways, following a 1-1 draw at Real Betis the last time out.

The Nigeria international has continued to play a key role to help Madrid keep alive their Champions League dreams, and she made the best of her starting role with a 2-1 extra-time win over Real.

Madrid CFF had made a promising start to the encounter when Brazilian forward Geyse opened the scoring for the hosts, after just three minutes of action, thanks to Chikwelu's brilliant assist.

After the break, Real fought their way back into the contest when they were handed a penalty and Sweden international Kosovare Asllani converted from the spot to force the tie to a stalemate at full-time.

With the tie dragged into extra-time, Priscila Borja struck with 10 minutes left in the 30 added minutes to seal the winner for Madrid.

The result saw Madrid end their two-match winless run and also progress to the semi-finals of the competition, joining Atletico Madrid who earlier edged Real Sociedad 2-1.

Nigeria's Chikwelu featured for the duration of the game in her 23rd appearance for Madrid CFF this season, along with compatriot Osinachi Ohale.

Chikwelu will hope to help Madrid continue with their fine performances when they take on Real Madrid in their next Spanish Primera Iberdrola derby game on April 25.