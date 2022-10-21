Bale out of the squad for LAFC's win over Galaxy with Chiellini reduced to substitute role

LAFC's two superstar summer signings, Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, were left out of the starting XI for Thursday's match against the LA Galaxy.

Bale not in the 18 due to injury

Chiellini starts on bench

LAFC win 3-2 with last-gasp winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale was left out of LAFC's 18-man squad due to a left leg injury, with LAFC still able to field their usual front three of Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Denis Bouanga. Chiellini, meanwhile, remained on the bench with LAFC instead opting to start Jesus Murillo and Eddie Segura.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LAFC took care of business even without Bale, with Bouanga scoring twice before Arango scored a late winner in the 3-2 triumph. Chiellini, meanwhile, came on in stoppage time to help LAFC preserve that late lead.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: Even without Bale in the attack, LAFC have proven to be just fine. Vela remains one of the best in MLS, while Bouanga played his best game in an LAFC shirt against the Galaxy. Arango, meanwhile, was LAFC's leading scorer with 16 goals during the regular season before his late winner.

And, with those three leading the way, the Galaxy were able to seal a Supporters' Shield for having the best record in MLS. Perhaps more importantly, they'll also have home-field advantage all through the MLS playoffs as a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? After defeating the Galaxy, LAFC will face the winner of FC Dallas' conference semifinal clash against Austin FC.