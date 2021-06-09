Chiedozie Ogbene: Nigerian-born Irish winger wants Uefa to take ‘stricter action’ against racism

The 24-year-old has called on the football authority to find a lasting solution to the issue of racial discrimination

Chiedozie Ogbene has called on Uefa to take action after the Republic of Ireland players were booed for taking a knee prior to their encounter against Hungary.

The Nigeria-born winger made his debut as a second-half substitute for the Irish team in the 0-0 draw against Hungary to become the first African-born player to feature for the European country.

Ogbene watched as the Republic of Ireland players who started the game were booed by Hungary fans and Ogbene wants the governing body Uefa to take action.

"We hope Uefa will take stricter action and find a solution. It is a difficult task because it has been going on for many years. We won't find a result or solution overnight,” Ogbene said, as per BBC.

"I try not to worry about it. I just focus on ourselves. I feel like the group we have - it is diverse and everyone is together.

“I was obviously disappointed because we all go through different stories and different histories in our lives.

"This is something that black people have been fighting for many years - discrimination and racism. There is no place in any sport, any place."

Ogbene also expressed his delight in making his international debut for his adopted country.

"I am so happy we continue to show how important it is to accept everyone for who they are and just educate people, and I am so proud of the team.

"To be titled the first African-born, I'm really blessed and it's a huge honour, something that I want to inspire everyone else to, to follow their dreams.

"I have got the first taste of it and I am hungry for more. I don't want to miss this opportunity and I will do everything I can to be an option for the manager,"

Ogbene who was born in Nigeria and moved with his family to Ireland in 2005, currently plays for Rotherham United.

He previously featured for Cork City, Limerick and Brentford before joining Rotherham in the summer of 2019.