Chicharito offers no West Ham exit hint as he embraces Premier League half-century

The Mexico international striker has suggested that he is happy with the Hammers as he looks towards a bright future for those at the London Stadium

Javier Hernandez has offered no indication that he is seeking a move away from West Ham as he looks towards a bright future and reflects on a half-century of Premier League goals.

The 30-year-old frontman has seen a move mooted in several transfer windows since linking up with the Hammers in 2017.

Regular starts have been an issue at times, with it suggested that he needs more minutes in which to play at his full potential.

Chicharito has, however, come back into favour with Manuel Pellegrini of late and, having committed to a contract through to 2020, believes good times lie in store at the London Stadium.

Hernandez told Sky Sports of the ambition being shown at West Ham: "They bring in a manager who knows how to win things in most of the leagues, and they are spending a lot of money to bring in good players, with a good mentality as well.

"Sixty-thousand people at home every match, so I think everything is getting there.

"Hopefully, this club can get in that part of always fighting for European positions every season, that is the main goal."

The international, who has found the target six times this season, could have an important role to play in West Ham chasing down qualification for continental competition.

The former and striker is a proven performer at the highest level and a man who recently reached the 50-goal mark in the English top-flight.

He said of hitting that figure during a 3-1 victory over : "My first goal with Manchester United, I hit it with my foot and hit it with my face!

"But the value was the same, so I am glad about it.

"Fifty goals in the is something I am very glad to do and as well you can say that, in 150 games, I just started almost 80 games.

"So, I think it is a good number to score those goals in those starts."

Hernandez will be back on the goal trail on Saturday when West Ham take in a trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff.