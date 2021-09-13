Chennaiyin FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Chennaiyin will start the 2021-22 Indian Super League with an away game against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the Atheltic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
The Super Machans did not have the best of seasons last time as they finished eighth on the points table with 20 points from 20 matches. This time with a new coach, they will hope to challenge for the title.
The two-time ISL winners begin their campiagn with a tie against Hyderabad followed by NorthEast United and East Bengal in their second and third matches respectively.
When do Chennaiyin FC face Kerala Blasters in 2021-22?
The Super Machans face rivals Kerala Blasters on December 22 in a home tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Last season, the two teams met each other twice and both matches ended in ties (0-0 and 1-1).
When do Chennaiyin FC meet Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?
Chennaiyin take on old foes Bengaluru FC on December 30 in a home tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Last season, the two teams met each other twice. The Blues won the first tie 1-0 and the second phase match ended in a goalless draw.
Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Nov 23
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Nov 29
|7:30 PM
|NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
|Dec 3
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal
|Dec 11
|7:30 PM
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC
|Dec 15
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Dec 18
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|Dec 22
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters
|Dec 30
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Jan 2
|9:30 PM
|Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Jan 8
|9:30 PM
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC