Chelsea want to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi in €30 million deal and plan to send him straight out on loan

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi in a €30 million (£26m/$33.6m) deal and plan to send him straight out on loan.

Chelsea want Elye Wahi

Already planning to loan him to Strasbourg

Competing with PSG and Atletico Madrid for his services

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented forward showcased his potential last season with an impressive record of 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 matches. According to The Athletic, after his stellar showings in the 2022-23 campaign, several top clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, have expressed interest in securing Wahi's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for the young striker. While the Blues intend to add him to their squad, they are also mindful of the importance of regular playing time for his development. A potential loan destination being considered is Strasbourg, a club that Chelsea's co-owners recently acquired in June. Wahi himself is keen on playing regularly to continue his growth as a player, and the loan move to Strasbourg aligns with his aspirations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Forward Angelo Gabriel is also expected to be shipped out on loan to Strasbourg after he returns from the United States tour, after having signed for Chelsea from Santos in the summer. Both the players will continue their development with the Ligue 1 side under the guidance of newly-appointed coach Patrick Vieira.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's pursuit of Wahi is at an advanced stage and the club will continue negotiations with Montpellier to finalise the deal as quickly as possible.