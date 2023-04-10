Permanent transfer incoming? Chelsea want to keep £85m Joao Felix after positive impact with attacker keen on Stamford Bridge stay

Gill Clark
|
Joao Felix 2022-23Getty
ChelseaJoão FélixTransfersPremier LeagueAtlético Madrid

Chelsea are set for talks with Atletico Madrid after deciding they want to make Joao Felix's loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

  • Chelsea set for Atletico talks
  • Want to make Felix move permanent
  • Deal will depend on price

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix moved to Stamford Bridge on loan in January, although the deal does not include a purchase option. However, the Blues are keen to keep hold of the Portugal international and see him as part of a "long-term project" at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. Felix is also hoping to stay in west London but any deal will depend on the price that Atletico demand for the forward, with the Madrid club hoping for around €100m (£87.5m/$108.5m). Talks between the two clubs are due to take place shortly.

🏆 TOP STORY: Assistant referee to stand down after Robertson elbow

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title

🚨 MUST READ: Will Tuchel put Guardiola in a spin again?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward was sent off on his Chelsea debut but has gone on to shine in west London. Felix has only scored twice for the Blues so far but the team have struggled for goals all season, managing just 29 in 30 league games. Chelsea are also expected to make further changes to their attack in the summer by bringing in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has already urged the club to sell Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in order to fund a permanent deal for Felix. There has also been speculation Pulisic could even be used as a makeweight in a bid to reduce Atletico's asking price for the Portugal international.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Joao Felix Chelsea 2022-23GettyDiego Simeone Atletico 2022-23Getty ImagesTodd BoehlyGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

215435 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 28%Karim Benzema
  • 30%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 10%Victor Osimhen
215435 Votes

Editors' Picks