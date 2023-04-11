Chelsea want Gavi! Blues in talks to sign Barcelona star on free transfer as his contract at Camp Nou could be VOIDED this summer

Chelsea have held talks with Gavi's agent ahead of a potential move for the Barcelona starlet this summer, according to a new report.

Chelsea eyeing Barcelona's Gavi

Teenager could leave for free in summer

Blues have held talks with his agent

WHAT HAPPENED? With his Barcelona future hanging in the balance despite only signing a new, long-term deal last September, Gavi is the name on the lips of plenty of top European clubs. Chelsea have attempted to move first for the 18-year-old, according to Diario AS, who claim that the club have met with Gavi's agent in order to inform him of their desire to sign the Spaniard. The initial meeting was positive and more talks have been scheduled as the Blues seek to put a final deal in place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to Barcelona's ongoing financial troubles, Gavi's most recent contract is yet to become valid. Barca must register him as a first-team player by July, but have to free up funds to be able to do so. Diario AS states that if the Blaugrana are unable to lower their overall wage bill to accommodate Gavi, his contract could be voided and Chelsea will have a clear path to signing him on a free transfer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report adds that Chelsea are prepared to make Gavi a large offer, and could be boosted in their pursuit of the midfielder if they are to agree terms with Luis Enrique over becoming the club's new manager. The Blues have brought back Frank Lampard on aninterim basis until the end of the season while they take the time to appoint Graham Potter's permanent successor.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & GAVI? Chelsea's priority will no doubt be finding a new permanent manager, but they will be keeping tabs on Gavi's situation while remaining in contact with his representatives. Barcelona will do what they can to convince the midfielder to stay, with the ball likely to be in the teenager's court.