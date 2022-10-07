Chelsea vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea are will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their eighth Premier League match of the season on Saturday.
New boss Graham Potter is set to take charge of his second Premier League match for the Blues, after getting off to a winning start against Crystal Palace. A stunning strike from Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 69th Premier League goal helped the Blues come from behind to record a 2-1 win over Palace.
Wolves sacked head coach Bruno Lage after the team dropped into the relegation places on the table. They have only managed one win from eight league matches so far.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Chelsea vs Wolves date & kick-off time
Game:
Chelsea vs Wolves
Date:
October 8, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm BST / 10:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Venue:
Stamford Bridge
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), Chelsea vs Wolves can be streamed live on Peackock.
The game between Chelsea and Wolves isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
UNIVERSO
Peacock
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Disney+Hotstar
Chelsea squad & team news
Summer signing Wesley Fofana limped off during Chelsea's win against AC Milan during mid-week. Potter has confirmed that the defender is set to miss a few weeks of football.
N'golo Kante, who has been a long-term injury concern for the Blues and has been slowly recovering, is not yet ready for action.
Marc Cucurella has recovered from his illness and is available for selection.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
Defenders
Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella
Midfielders
Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria
Forwards
Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang
Wolves squad and team news
Sasa Kalajdzic, who sustained a serious knee injury last month, will miss Wolves' game against Chelsea.
Wolves will also be without Pedro Neto who went off injured against West Ham, Bruno Jordao, Raul Jimenez and long-time absentee Chiquinho. Hee-Chan Hwang has rejoined training but remains doubtful for the game.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sa, Sarkic, Smith
Defender
Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno
Midfielders
Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore
Forwards
Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell