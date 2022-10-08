Chelsea vs Wolves: Lineups and LIVE updates

Graham Potter will be eyeing a third consecutive victory as Chelsea boss and enter the top four of the Premier League table.

Chelsea haven't had the best of starts to the season, having racked up just 13 points from their first 7 Premier League games. The sacking of Thomas Tuchel didn't help things get better either.

However, former Brighton manager and current Chelsea manager Graham Potter is yet to taste defeat at his new club, having won two games and drawn one in his first three games in charge.

Wolves, meanwhile, languish in the relegation zone. They sacked Bruno Lage after a string of unconvincing performances which saw them drop down to 18th spot in the table. They are reportedly in talks to hire Julen Lopetegui to fill the vacant position.

In an interesting tidbit, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa might feature against his former team today while representing Wolves.

Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher; Mount, Pulisic, Havertz

Wolves XI (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny; Nunes, Moutinho; Adama Traore, Guedes, Podence; Diego Costa

Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE updates

Chelsea Premier League fixtures

With two wins in their last two games, Chelsea lie in 5th place in the table. A win today would take them to 4th place.

The Blues will travel to Aston Villa on next Sunday, 16th October. They then visit Brentford in a mid-week fixture on 19th October. Manchester United will travel to the Stamford Bridge on 22nd October in what will be Chelsea's third game in the span of six days.