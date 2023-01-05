Chelsea vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Blues hope to end poor run of form when they host City who are looking to close the gap on top

Chelsea welcome Manchester City in the second of three quickfire fixtures between the two English outfits. Both teams were held by their previous oppositions in a stalemate with Everton drawing against City and Nottingham Forest stopping Chelsea to garner three points.

Graham Potter’s was reportedly left “concerned” after Chelsea’s shambolic performance against Forest last week. The English manager’s concerns are something that the Blues need to investigate. The Blues were suffering from a three-match away losing streak in all competitions and the draw against Forest added to the misery.

The West London outfit have been quite patient with Graham Potter despite suffering multiple defeats, but their patience could soon be drying up if the club does not produce results. Although the encounter against City would scare the fans at Stamford Bridge, especially considering history lies with the visitor.

The Blues have only lost to table-toppers Arsenal at home this summer, so Chelsea would be hopeful to overcome the challenge the visitor’s would bring.

Manchester City’s chances of securing a third Premier League title in a row were dented by a Demarai Gray goal at the Etihad last week.

With the Citizens currently chasing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who currently sit at the pinnacle of the table, Pep Guardiola would know that dropping points at Stamford Bridge could prove costly. Although the latest trend has favored the reigning Premier League champions, the Spanish manager would know that they can’t take the Blues lightly.

With an 8-point gap between Arsenal and Man City, the Sky Blues would once again bank on Erling Haaland to guide them to victory. The Norwegian goal-machine has 21 goals this season, a tally he would look to add-on when they travel to West London.

Chelsea vs Manchester City probable line-ups

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria; Sterling, Mount, Pulisic; Aubameyang

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Chelsea and Manchester City's upcoming opponents

The Blues travel to Etihad to face Man City once again on 8th of Januiary in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup. Chelsea returns to Premier League action as the face Fulham away on 13th of January and then host Crystal Palace on 15th of January.

Manchester City lock horns with Chelsea in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on 8th January. The Sky Blues’ face Southampton next on 12th of January in the Quarter-final of the EFL Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side then travel to Old Trafford to participate in the Manchester derby on 14th of January.