Confirmed: Chelsea trigger Tyler Adams' $25m Leeds release clause as USMNT midfielder to undergo medical within next 24 hours

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, the USMNT midfielder is all set to leave Elland Road and on successful completion of his medical in London will be the latest addition to Mauricio Pochettino's side. Chelsea were relentless in their pursuit of the midfielder and activated his £20m ($25.53m) to beat competition from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams joined Leeds last summer, on a five-year contract until 2027, following a £19m ($24.25m) move from RB Leipzig. However, the player wants top-flight football and is reluctant to play in the Championship after the Whites were relegated to the second tier. It was touted that Leeds were keen on retaining Adams and even planned to make him the centre-piece of their footballing project, but their relegation to the second division did not help their cause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Adams' transfer on the verge of completion, Chelsea take another concrete step towards rebuilding their squad under the guidance of Pochettino. Apart from the New York-born player, they are keen to add Brighton's Moises Caicedo and have also reportedly submitted a £48m ($61.27m) bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

WHAT NEXT? Adams is in the final lap of his recovery from a hamstring injured sustained last season in March, with an expected return in September. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if the transfer is completed before Chelsea's Premier League opener against Liverpool on Saturday.