Chelsea’s top transfer priority identified by Tuchel amid links to Sevilla star Kounde & PSG defender Kimpembe

The Blues boss admits that he is looking to bring in at least one more centre-half before the summer window closes

Chelsea were always going to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with that still the case as Thomas Tuchel identifies the club’s top priority before the next deadline passes. The Blues have already acquired Kalidou Koulibaly in a £34 million ($41m) deal with Napoli, but more movement is expected.

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Barcelona are also keen on the France international and Tuchel has hinted that Paris Saint-Germain centre-half Presnel Kimpembe may be a more suitable target as he would tick an important box in west London.

Who is Chelsea’s top transfer target?

While the Kounde rumours rumble on, Tuchel’s comments to Chelsea’s official website regarding recruitment priorities suggest that interest in left-footed Kimpembe could be stepped up.

The German tactician has said: “We are looking for guys who can play on the left side.

“Toni [Rudiger] played on the left side and was not a left-footed guy, so maybe Kalidou can play there because he plays in a back-four on the left side, but let’s see what is possible.

“It is not only about bringing players in for numbers; we need numbers, we also need quality so we will make some decisions late, not only about players but also about systems.

“Ideally we would have a left-footer.”

Could Chelsea change their tactical approach?

If late deals prove hard to come by, then Tuchel may be tempted to tinker with his tactical approach.

He started a 4-0 pre-season defeat to Arsenal in Florida with a flat back four, but switched to a favoured three-man centre-half unit at half-time – with Koulibaly stepping off the bench in that contest as he replaced veteran Brazilian Thiago Silva.

Tuchel said: “Given the fact that that Kalidou was ready for 25 minutes and who was available, we tried to play 4-4-2.

“I think it was not a structural problem as we conceded also two goals [in the second half] with a back five and two no.6s which we are very used to playing.

“It was the behaviour that was much more important. It is more important how we play in a structure and not so important what we play.”