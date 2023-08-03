Brighton have reportedly rejected an £80m+ bid for Moises Caicedo from an unidentified club, throwing Chelsea's transfer plans into uncertainty.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Seagulls have turned down an offer of more than £80 million ($102m) for their prized midfielder, Moises Caicedo, from an undisclosed rival club. This bid surpasses Chelsea's most recent £80m ($102) proposal for the 21-year-old Ecuador international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton remain determined to hold out for a fee closer to the £105m ($128m) that Arsenal paid for Declan Rice. However, Caicedo has insisted that he wants to leave the club, although he has not mentioned Chelsea's name directly when pressed about his preferred destination.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are already weighing up potential alternatives to Caicedo and have put Liverpool target Romeo Lavia on their shortlist. They are also reported to be keen on USMNT's Tyler Adams who has a £25m ($31.8m) release clause in his contract.

WHAT NEXT? A cloud of uncertainty surrounds Caicedo's future as Brighton continue to remain firm on their demands. It remains to be seen if Chelsea increase their offer to match the asking price or choose to pursue an alternative option.