Chelsea to finalise £34m Badiashile transfer as Monaco agree to January sale

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Monaco to sign Benoit Badiashile, with the Frenchman now set to complete a £34 million move.

Total agreement in place

Medical to be scheduled

Badiashile to sign long-term deal

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to The Athletic, the two clubs have reached a "total agreement" for the transfer of the 21-year-old, and Chelsea are now scheduling his medical ahead of an official announcement. Badiashile will sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge subject to those fitness checks being completed, with the Blues set to fork out around €38m for his services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Graham Potter and Chelsea are set for a busy window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season. Currently sitting in ninth in the Premier League after 15 games, the Blues will be hoping that Badiashile, along with other January signings, can give them fresh hope in the race for Champions League football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Badiashile is likely to be Chelsea's second signing of the January window after their capture of Ivorian striker Datro Fofana from Molde for a reported £10 million.

GOAL understands that Chelsea are also close to finalising a £12m deal with Vasco da Gama for Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is also a target.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW?: Badiashile made his Monaco debut under Thierry Henry at the age of 17 and was famously stared down by his ex-manager for failing to push his chair in after a press conference in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?: The Blues are set to face Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day before a huge clash with Manchester City on January 5, by which time Badiashile could be eligible to make his debut.