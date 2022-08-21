Chelsea thrashed at Elland Road! Leeds put Blues to the sword as Koulibaly sees red

Thomas Tuchel's men saw their unbeaten start to the season shattered after a humbling defeat in Yorkshire

Mendy howler handed Leeds a gift

Rodrigo added breathing room before half time

Harrison adds third as Koulibaly sees red

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds took control in four first-half minutes as Brenden Aaronson punished Edouard Mendy for taking too long on the ball before Rodrigo nodded home from a freekick. Jack Harrison added a third in the second half as Leeds stood strong and denied Chelsea any real opportunities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea now have just four points from their opening three games, whilst Leeds have risen to second position in the table following an electric start to the season. The Whites are one of only five teams to have won two of their first three fixtures this season.

ALL EYES ON: After his home debut last week, Chelsea fans would have been hoping for a bit more from Kalidou Koulibaly. Instead, the defender had a nightmare showing that saw him pick up a yellow after being turned by Brenden Aaronson in the first half which turned into a red late on as he was booked for another reckless challenge. One to forget for the Senegal international...

DID YOU KNOW? It was the first time that under Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea had gone in 2-0 down at half time. Chelsea have never won after being 2-0 down at half-time in the Premier League (D-3, L-43)

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season, but have now picked up seven points from their opening three games. An incredible turnaround!

Kai Havertz had a brutal match - but is this too harsh?

Surely not. Right?

Still Chelsea have may need to look to the transfer market again to shore up their defence.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea host Leicester on August 27 as they look to shake off this defeat.