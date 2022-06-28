'He has to go to Chelsea!' - Thiago Silva wants Neymar reunion amid PSG uncertainty

The defender weighed in on his long-time team-mate's club future, insisting he should consider a Premier League transfer

Thiago Silva is eager to welcome his close friend Neymar to Chelsea amid the uncertainty surrounding the winger's future at Paris Saint-Germain.

GOAL can confirm PSG are open to selling the winger during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is made, but the Brazil star would be hesitant to leave the club with unfinished business.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs in the world that could afford Neymar and they are in the market for a winger, prompting his international team-mate to express his desire to play alongside his friend at club level.

What did Thiago Silva say about Neymar?

"He has to go to Chelsea," Silva, who previously played with Neymar at PSG before joining Chelsea, told Globo. "If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there.

"If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don't even need to talk about Neymar's ability. Besides that, he is a super friend.

"I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don't know anything about it."

Why might Neymar leave PSG?

Neymar was the subject of heavy criticism from PSG supporters as the club failed once again to lift the Champions League.

The winger was booed frequently, especially after the club's Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

GOAL also understands that the winger's attitude has been criticised within the club

