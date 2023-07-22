More Chelsea chaos! Technical director Christopher Vivell set to depart club just seven months after joining

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell has left the club, despite joining the Blues just seven months ago.

Vivell leaves Chelsea

Placed on gardening leave

Co-sporting directors take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Having appointed him in December 2022, the Blues have placed Vivell on gardening leave, per The Guardian, with the German having previously been in charge of football "globally" for the club. Chelsea are focusing on overhauling their recruitment team, having appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will take over Vivell's role, with the German's responsibilities having been diminished by the influence of the pair.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vivell had been expected to lead the club's new multi-team model, with Chelsea's owners purchasing a stake in French club Strasbourg, but he now has no role in the boardroom structure. Chelsea have appointed a number of new backroom team members, and that has directly led to departures.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are undergoing a squad overhaul and have been linked with a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.