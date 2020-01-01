Chelsea target Werner talks up 'interesting' Premier League as transfer talk grows

The German has dropped a big hint that he'd be keen on a switch to England but has no plans to force a transfer just yet

Timo Werner has stated that the Premier League is the "most interesting" league amid links to , but the RB Leipzig striker will not be pushing for a move in January.

The prolific 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

His exploits with Leipzig have seen him register on the recruitment radar of leading sides across the continent and a big-money transfer has been mooted for some time now.

Sources have revealed to Goal that Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in the forward but have resigned themselves to the fact that they will have to be patient and wait until the summer to potentially make their move.

And, speaking to Bild, Werner made no secret of his admiration for 's top flight, fuelling suggestions that he'd be eager to make the move abroad.

"The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.

"But many Germans have also been very successful in , such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil."

Werner is in no rush to leave in January, however, adding: "As of now I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere."

For now, securing the title with Leipzig remains the "ultimate" ambition for Werner.

His efforts this season, which have delivered 23 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, have Julian Nagelsmann’s side perched at the top of the table.

There is, however, still much work to be done if an historic crown is to be claimed, with only two points off the pace and defending champions Bayern a further two back from there.

Leipzig will return to domestic action after the winter break on Saturday with a home date against Union Berlin.