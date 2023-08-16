Chelsea striker Armando Broja could join Jose Mourinho at Roma as Italian club make contact

Jose Mourinho's Roma have contacted Chelsea over the possibility of signing young striker Armando Broja, according to a report.

Roma want to sign Broja on loan

Chelsea not interested in loan deal

Mourinho looking for Abraham replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma are on the hunt for a new striker and could turn to Mourinho's former side Chelsea for help. According to Sky Sport, the Serie A side have contacted Chelsea about signing Albanian striker Broja on loan. However, it's understood that Chelsea are not interested in letting the 21-year-old leave on a temporary basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broja is also wanted by AC Milan, although the Italian giants are also only interested in a loan deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roma have been forced to look for a new striker thanks to the ACL injury suffered by Tammy Abraham in the final game of last season. The England striker is unlikely to return to action before the new year, leaving Andrea Belotti as Mourinho's only senior striking option.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? Following injury to Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen for Broja to battle with summer signing Nicolas Jackson for the starting number nine role at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea hold firm, then Roma will likely redouble their efforts to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta.